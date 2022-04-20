Hutton Urges Rangers To Sign Centre-Back, Free Bassey As Left-Back

Former Rangers defender, Alan Hutton, has urged the Scottish Premier League side to sign a centre- back next season to enable Nigeria defender, Calvin Bassey, concentrate and develop more as a left-back.

Bassey has played as both a centre-back and wide under Giovanni Van Bronkhorst’s tutelage.

In Sunday’s 2-1 win over Celtic, Bassey played in the centre-back position.

In an interview with Football Insider, Hutton insists Bassey will thrive best in the left-back position if he plays it regularly.

“Van Bronkhorst certainly trusts him in both positions. I think he does really well. I still see him as a full-back,” Hutton said of Bassey’s versatility.

“In terms of that, it can be a bit of a hindrance because you’re not developing in the position that you want to play in.

“But I understand he’s got the attributes to play at centre-back.

“He’s needed at this moment in time with injuries and so forth he’s needed…