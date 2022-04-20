Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek believes he is good enough to play for England.

The attacking midfielder popped up with a vital goal to help the club into the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

After a couple of tough seasons following a serious Achilles injury, Loftus-Cheek now looks back to his best form.

“I’ve always believed I’m good enough to play for England,” Loftus-Cheek said post-game.

“It’s just been that I’ve had to not think about it for a while.

“I didn’t feel my best, didn’t feel confident in my body.

“Now I feel fit. I feel strong. I feel quick. And on the ball, I’ve never second-guessed that.”

