It’s Coppa Italia Final Or Nothing –Inzaghi Speaks Ahead Inter Milian Vs AC Milan

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says they face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semifinal full of confidence.

Tonight’s first-leg is deemed Milan’s home clash.

Inzaghi said, “We know the importance of the challenge and what it represents for us. We come from three wins in a row and we are ready.

“I always have so many doubts, every day. There are still two training sessions left and I will try to choose the best.

“The Coppa Italia should be separated from the league, we’re running on both and it means we’re doing well, having also won the Super Cup in January.”

On a fourth derby of the season, the coach said: “This is the fourth one, today we want to win because the goal is the Coppa Italia final. We could have achieved more beforehand, but moments are decisive and we had to be good at directing them at the right time.

“When you know the importance of the away goal, you have to take it into account. We have to be careful and concentrated, even if it’s for…