La Liga Title Challenge Not Yet Over For Barca –Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists no-one is giving up on the LaLiga title after Monday night’s defeat to Cadiz.

Laporta discussed the team’s form in 2022 and tried to explain what happened against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“We were improving and now we are at a standstill,” noted Laporta.

“In this final stretch of the league [season] we were doing well. We got a good result at the [Estadio Santiago] Bernabeu and now we’re struggling to win.

“It’s obvious. In the first leg against Eintracht we didn’t play a [good] game, and in the second leg we lost. Against Levante, we also struggled.

“Xavi [Hernandez] is analysing what happened and looking for solutions. But we also have to take into account that injuries are not helping us. A player like Pedri, a starter and a standout player, has been injured.”

Laporta labelled Barcelona’s last few games as finals as they look to secure a top-four spot in LaLiga Santander and clinch qualification for next…