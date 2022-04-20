‘Man United’s Midfield Made It Easy For Liverpool’

Liverpool goalscorer Mohamed Salah had a pop at Manchester United’s midfield after last night’s 4-0 win.

Salah announced United’s midfield made it “easy” for Liverpool in the Reds’ win over their bitter rivals at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool opened the scoring in just the fifth minute against the Red Devils, with Salah setting up Luiz Dias to tap home. The Egyptian then bagged himself a brace either side of a Sadio Mane effort.

Assessing the match, Salah admitted United made things easy for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“In midfield, they make our life easier,” he said. “We have a clean sheet here and there. Once we get the first goal, we want the second and the third. It was a top performance by us and hopefully, we continue.”

On his goalscoring form, he added: “I score many goals for this club. Sometimes you have bad luck. The most important thing is the team winning. We just need to focus on ourselves and the rest is not in our hands.”

Sportybet.com:…