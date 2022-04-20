Modric Ruled Out Of Osasuna Game –Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti won’t select Luka Modric tonight against Osasuna.
Ancelotti says he is planning to rest Modric, while Casemiro will also miss out due to a knock.
“Modric is one of the players who will rest, he will not be here tomorrow,” said Ancelotti.
“[Casemiro] has had a problem in training, it’s a small problem. He is not allowed to play, but I hope he can be available against [Manchester] City. The same with [Luka] Jovic and Mariano [Diaz].”
Ancelotti also claimed that Karim Benzema is not tired, so for this reason the Frenchman will not be rested for Wednesday’s game.
“When a player is well, he doesn’t need to rest,” noted Ancelotti.
“It doesn’t make sense not to use [Benzema], because he’s fine. Tomorrow I’m going to play him.”
Source: Complete Sports