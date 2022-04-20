NFF Celebrates Ogu At 34

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has congratulated Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu who turns 34 years today (Wednesday).

The country’s football governing body took to their verified Twitter handle to send Ogu their birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday to @NGSuperEagles,@oguJohnugo.”

Recall that Ogu made his Super Eagles debut in 2013 against Kenya in a 1-1 draw in Uyo, coming on as a second half substitute for Victor Moses during the 2014 World Cup qualifier.

He was a member of the Eagles team to the Brazil 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.