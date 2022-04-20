Nigeria National League Opens Transfer Window.

Clubs in the Nigeria National league (NNL) are now free to embark on transfer of players and coaches as enshrined in the rule book for the 2021-2022 season.

First stanza matches in Northern conference groups A1 and A2 ,Southern Conference B1 have been concluded with only the first phase of B2 which will enter match day thirteen (13) to be concluded Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th April,2022 at designated centres.

The mid-season “WINDOW” the Nigeria National League has declared will run for two weeks and five days (19 days), starting from Sunday 24th April to Sunday 12th May,2022.

The Open window will afford the forty six (46) professional teams league formation the once rare chance of perfecting and sealing deals and registration of their players, coaches and officials ahead of the commencement of the second and final half of the NNL season.

Players who are free agents can be signed by a club…