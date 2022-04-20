Olayinka Bags 11th Goal Of Season In Slavia Prague Home Win

Peter Olayinka was on target for Slavia Prague who defeated Zlin 3-0 to finish top of the Czech Liga (first division) in the regular season on Wednesday.

It was Olayinka’s sixth goal in the league and his 11th in all competitions for Slavia Prague this season.

The win saw Slavia Prague end the regular campaign on 73 points, one point above Viktoria Plzen in the 16-team league table and will now feature in the championship round.

In Wednesday’s game, Stanislav Tecl in the 32nd minute before Lukas Provod made it 2-0 just four minutes after the opener.

And in the 64th minute Olayinka added the third goal to seal the comfortable win.

Slavia Prague will kickoff the championship group round away against Hradec Králové.

After the regular season, the top six teams enter the championship group, with the first-placed team being named champions.

By James Agberebi

