Scholes Wants Manchester United To Miss Out On UCL Qualification

Legendary Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has told his former club to settle for eighth in the Premier League and give potential new manager Erik ten Hag the time to rebuild – despite being sixth in the league table.

United suffered another major blow in their push to finish in the Premier League’s top four with a heavy 4-0 defeat to leaders Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

The defeats means United now in sixth on the log with just five matches left this campaign – with both fourth and fifth place Tottenham and Arsenal having games in hand.

West Ham and Wolves are chasing behind in seventh and eighth as they head into the final stretch of the campaign – two and five points behind respectively.

His former club now look set to miss out on the Champions League, but remain in the hunt for the Europa League, although either way it seems like the club could be heading for a major summer…