Simon Subbed Off In Nantes, Marseille Five-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses could not save Nantes from losing 3-2 to Marseille in Wednesday’s Ligue 1 game.

Simon played for 46 minutes during the encounter.

The winger has yet to make any goal contribution since February when he created an assist for Kolo Muani in the fourth minute against PSG.

Moses has scored three goals and assisted seven times in 26 league appearance this season.

Nantes stay in 10th place with 47 points from 33 matches.

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.