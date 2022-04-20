Waldrum Optimistic Super Falcons Will Retain WAFCON Title In Morocco

Super Falcons Head coach Randy Waldrum has expressed his optimism that Nigeria women senior national football team will retain their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title at the 2022 edition billed for Morocco later this year, Completesports.com reports

Waldrum who recently led the Super Falcons to Canada on a two-game tour against their Canadian counterparts, told completesports.com during a chat that the performance of his team against the Olympic Games gold medal winners has boosted his belief that Super Falcons are on track to retain their African title.

“We went to Canada with a team that wasn’t our full team and played very well against one of the best teams in the world and Olympic games gold medalist. Proud of our performances for sure and they will only get better,” Waldrum told Completesports.com.

“In the first game…