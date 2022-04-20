Walker Man City Star Caught Weeing Against Wall Of Posh Hotel

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker was caught weeing up the side of a posh hotel, the Sun reports.

Walker was pictured weeing against the wall last Sunday — 24 hours after Manchester City lost 3-2 to Liverpool in their FA Cup semi-final.



Dad-of-three Walker, 31, missed the game with an ankle injury.

Horrified guests said Walker looked around before pulling up his hoodie and spraying the brickwork.

One onlooker — a fan of rivals Man United — spotted Walker’s leg tattoos when peed at The Bridge in Prestbury, Cheshire, at 3.25pm.

A guest told The Sun: “I had just arrived for a meal with my family and suddenly I’m watching Kyle Walker, who I instantly recognised, p***ing against a wall. It was revolting.

“It wasn’t just a quick wee. He was there for ages. We were appalled.

“Before he did it, he was looking around to see if anyone was there, then he pulled up his hoodie but…