Why Lookman Will Be Sad Representing Nigeria –Ikpeba

Former Nigerian forward, Victor Ikpeba has revealed that Ademola Lookman will be unhappy that the Super Eagles will not be featuring at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Lookman, the Leicester City forward, had just switched his allegiance from England to Nigeria and was part of the Super Eagles team for the two-legged playoff against Ghana.

He made his debut off the bench in Kumasi and started the second leg in Abuja as Austine Eguavoen’s side watched their dreams fade away like the morning dews following a 1-1 draw with the Black Stars inside the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

However, in an interview with SuperSports, Ikpeba stated that Lookman would have been an happy man if the Super Eagles had qualified for Qatar.

“Look at Lookman scoring the first goal for Leicester City, I am happy for the young lad,” Ikpeba, who works as a pundit for SuperSports said.

“I know he will be sad not to be part of the Super Eagles that qualified for Qatar.

“He is a good player…