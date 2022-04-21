Alaba Hands Real Madrid Injury Scare Ahead Manchester City Clash

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is doubtful for his side’s UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City after sustaining an hamstring Injury against Osasuna on Wednesday night.

Alaba picked up the Injury in the latter stages of the 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The injury has placed the former Bayern Munich player as a major doubt for next week’s semi-final first leg with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti said that the club are “optimistic” over the situation, claiming that his withdrawal was “a precaution”.

“We are optimistic with Alaba. He had a strain, we took him off as a precaution,” Ancelotti told reporters after the game against Osasuna.

Alaba linked up with Los Blancos on a free transfer from Bayern Munich last summer.

The Austrian has made 44 appearances in all competitions, contributing three goals and four assists in the process.

