Aluko’s Contract Situation Hasn’t Been Discussed Yet

Ipswich Town coach, Kieran McKenna hinted that former Super Eagles forward, Sone Aluko’s current contractual situation hasn’t been discussed yet, but could happen in a week time.

Aluko, 33, joined the League one (Third Tier England League) side from Reading in 2021 on a free transfer, signing a one year deal which will elapse in August.

Aside Aluko, other Ipswich Town players like Kayden Jackson, James Norwood, Tyreece Simpson and Tom Carroll are also nearing the end of their contracts.

In a press conference McKenna claimed that this isn’t the right time to talk to the players about their contracts.

“It’s being discussed internally although there are still two games left, so nothing’s in cement yet,” McKenna told journalists during the press conference.

“We’ve spoken about it and we have an idea of where we want to take the squad, but there haven’t been any discussions with…