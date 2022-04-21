‘Amstel Malta Remains Okpekpe Race’s Official Malt Drink’ -Organisers

Organisers of the World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe International 10km road race have confirmed that Amstel Malta, the low sugar malt drink will remain the official malt drink of the eighth edition of the race which comes up next month in Okpekpe near Auchi, Etsakor East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic race says Amstel Malta, brewed by Nigerian Breweries Plc, the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria will remain as the official malt drink for the first World Athletics Label road race in West Africa.

“We are delighted to announce that Nigerian Breweries has renewed its partnership as a friend and strategic partner of the Okpekpe international 10km road race,” said Itemuagbor.

The Pamodzi boss says Nigerian Breweries and Okpekpe race have a lot in common.

“Nigerian Breweries Plc is the pioneer and biggest brewing company in Nigeria while one of its products, Amstel Malta is a premium…