Arsenal Edge Chelsea In Six-Goal Thriller To Revive Top Four Hopes

Arsenal revived their Champions League qualification hopes with a moral boosting 4-2 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The Gunners move up to fifth place on 57 points, same points as Tottenham Hotspur who occupy fourth spot.

They are now unbeaten in each of their last three Premier League games at Stamford Bridge.

It was a memorable night for the trio of Arsenal youngsters as Eddie Nketiah bagged a brace while Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka each got a goal.

Going into the game, Arsenal had lost their last three games to Brighton, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

The Gunners took the lead against the run of play in the 13th minute as a long ball over the top was not dealt with by Andreas Christensen, whose underhit backpass was latched onto by Nketiah.

Also Read: DFB Cup: Awoniyi In Action As RB Leipzig Oust Union Berlin

The England Under-21 striker did not need a second invitation as he opened the scoring with his first league goal of the campaign.

The…