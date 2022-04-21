Atletico Madrid Interested In Super Eagles Striker Onuachu

Spanish La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have identified Super Eagles and Genk striker Paul Onuachu as a top transfer target this summer.

Onuachu has been in great form for Belgian side Genk for the past two seasons.

He has scored 21 goals in 37 games in all competitions for the Belgian outfit this season.

Currently, he is third in the Belgian league’s goal scorers chart with 19 strikes.

Last season he won the Belgian Pro League golden boot with 33 goals in 38 games.

With Atletico Madrid marksman Luis Suarez’s goal output seemingly waning, Atletico might be in need of another striker next season.

The Uruguayan has netted 11 goals in 31 league outings for the Madrid club this term.

And according to Atletico Universe on Twitter, Atletico Madrid are interested in Onuachu.

“Paul Onuachu is in Atletico Madrid’s radar. The striker can leave Genk for €15m.”

Atletico Madrid are currently second in Laliga with 61 points from 33 games.

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and…