Awoniyi In Action As RB Leipzig Oust Union Berlin

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi was in action as RB Leipzig eliminated Union Berlin from the DFB Cup on Wednesday.

The Nigerian international who scored his 13th goal of the season during Union Berlin’s 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, was given a closed marking by host team.

The visitor took the lead in the 25th minute through Sheraldo Becker before Andre Silva leveled parity in the 61st for RB Leipzig.

The host extended their lead in the 92nd minute through Emil Forsberg with a fine finish to dent Union Berlin’s hope of qualifying to the next round.

Union Berlin will next turn their attention to the Bundesliga, where they face RB Leipzig this weekend.

