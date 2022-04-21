Enyimba Outclass Pillars; Rivers United, Plateau United Fall On The Road

Enyimba were in imperious form as they thrashed Kano Pillars 4-0 in Aba on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com.

Victor Mbaoma scored a brace with Emeka Obioma and Godwin Emmanuel netting the other goals for Enyimba in the encounter.

The Peoples Elephant won an NPFL match by four + goal margin for the first time since August 2017.

It was Kano Pillars’ worst defeat in the NPFL since a 4-0 loss to Shooting Stars in August 2016.

In Akure, Sunshine Stars halted Rivers United’s 12-match unbeaten run edging out the Port Harcourt club 1-0.

Ugochukwu Leonard scored the decisive goal on four minutes.

Rivers United maintained their four points lead at the top of the log despite the defeat.

Second placed Plateau United also lost 1-0 to Heartland in Okigwe.

Chukwudi Nwaodu’s 16th minute strike hand all three points to the home team.

Elsewhere, MFM suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Wikki Tourists in Lagos.

Abubakar Aliyu…