Kano Governor Condemns Action, Set Up Fact Finding Committee

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state condemned the recent action of some Kano Pillars fans who destroyed vehicle belonging to Katsina United and wrecked havoc during football match between Kano and Katsina clubs, that took place at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over the action, saying “As a government we totally condemn this action and by the Grace of Allah, the genesis of it will be unravel. As we are raising a very powerful Committee that will look into it,” he hinted.

Adding that, a new vehicle would be purchased for Katsina United football club, to replace their destroyed vehicle.

Assuring that, “This action will not, in any way, harm the cordial relationship that has been existing between Kano and Katsina states. Kano and Katsina people are one and the same and will remain together forever.”

