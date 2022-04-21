Lukaku Lacks Any Form Of Fighting Spirit At Chelsea –Hasselbaink

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has criticised Romelu Lukaku for showing ‘no spirit’ during the 4-2 loss to Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Belgian was making his first Premier League start since February.

But Lukaku never looked like ending his goal drought – which stretches back to December – and was subbed off after an hour.

“I think Tuchel is very disappointed. I don’t think he wants to be too critical of individuals but I think he’s very disappointed in certain individuals,” said Hasselbaink.

“I don’t understand why he’s talking about the pitch because there’s two teams playing on the pitch. Maybe he’s trying to protect certain individuals but if you look at the game, Chelsea were well under par.

“Lukaku, Christensen, Sarr and Alonso – they were just not good enough for a Chelsea team that should be challenging for winning the Premier League. I know they can’t be No1 anymore but you still play for your pride.

“Lukaku, you’ve not had…