Maguire, Family Vacate Home After Receiving Bomb Threat

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire and his family have vacated their home after receiving a bomb threat.

Cheshire Police are searching Maguire’s Alderley Edge property after he received an email claiming that a bomb would be planted at his home.

Maguire lives with his fiancee Fern Hawkins, who he has two daughters with.

According to the Sun, the 29-year-old is said to be in a state of ‘extreme shock’.

While it’s not uncommon for Manchester United players to receive threats, Police are taking this one extremely seriously.

Sniffer dogs and a host of officers were sent to the England international’s home to investigate, with his young family understandably shaken-up after receiving the threats.

Maguire’s form has nosedived this season and he’s faced heavy criticism from supporters, with many calling for him to be stripped of the captaincy.

The defender was particularly poor during United’s dismal 4-0 defeat to rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night,…