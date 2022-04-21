NFF, Sports Ministry Disagree Over Peseiro

The Nigeria Football Federation and Sports Ministry are yet to reach a common ground on the appointment of a new head coach for the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

The NFF are looking to appoint a new head coach (a foreigner) for the Super Eagles this month.

Completesports.com learnt that the soccer house have settled for Portuguese José Peseiro, but the Sports Ministry are not happy with the choice.

The 62-year-old was previously designated as the new coach of the Super Eagles before contract negotiations broke down.

Three other candidates: Phillip Cocu, Laurent Blanc and Ernesto Valverde were also shortlisted for the post.

The Sports Ministry want a level playing field for all the shortlisted coaches and has directed the NFF to invite them to Nigeria for interview.

The NFF are however not willing to back down on their decision and ready to stick with Peseiro.

