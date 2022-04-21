‘No Easy AFCON 2023 Qualifying Group’

Nigeria’s goalkeeping legend, Emmanuel Okala, has handed a stern warning to Super Eagles as they get set to start their 2023 Africa Cup of qualifying games after they were logged in poll A during the draw staged by CAF in Cairo on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

The three-time African champions will compete against Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau and Sao Tome/ Principe or Mauritius. Nigeria will first host Sierra Leone, then play an away game against Sao Tome/ Principe or Mauritius during the 30th May – 14th June international break.

But despite many regarding the group as a relatively ‘easy’ one for the West African side to seal their place in next year’s tournament in Ivory Coast, Okala plays down such, during and exclusive interview with Completesports.com, insisting that only hard work is key to Super Eagles’ qualification.

Aparently drawing inspiration from the current state of affairs in Nigeria football following the Super Eagles’ inability to qualify for…