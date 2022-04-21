Rohr Demands $1m Compensation From NFF For Wrongful Dismissal

Former Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr is demanding $1m compensation fee for what he claimed unfair dismissal by the country’s Football Federation.

Rohr was sacked by the NFF on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations early this year.

The NFF agreed to pay the German’s salary until the end of his contract, which expires in December 2022.

The former Gabon and Niger coach however wrote a letter to FIFA demanding an additional sum for damages.

That claim was contested by the NFF, and a Fifa tribunal examining Rohr’s claim for damages concluded last week. However, a verdict is yet to be communicated to either party.

“Mr Rohr’s the only one talking in the media about a case that is already with Fifa,” a top NFF official told BBC Sport Africa.

“That matter is being handled by our legal department and we are waiting [for] a verdict this week or next week before making any official statement.”

