Ronaldo Thanks Liverpool Fans For Support After Death Of Newborn Son

Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked the Anfield crowd for their show of compassion following the death of his newborn son.

A fan-led minute’s applause was held in the seventh minute during Tuesday’s Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United, which Ronaldo missed following his son’s death.

The Reds triumphed 4-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, who bagged a brace, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

And reacting to the show of support Ronaldo wrote on Instagram: “One world… One sport… One global family… Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”

Ronaldo added three hands-praying emojis alongside a video of the Anfield crowd applauding in the seventh minute – the Portuguese star’s number.

The 37-year-old, who has four older children, announced last October that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins. Their baby girl survived.

