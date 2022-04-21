Smith Rowe, Saka Equal Ronaldo, Rooney Premier League Scoring Feat

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have equaled Manchester United legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney’s Premier League scoring feat.

Both Saka and Smith Rowe were on target for Arsenal who defeated Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

It was their 10th goals for Arsenal this campaign as the Gunners revive their Champions League qualification hopes.

Also Read: Tuchel Blames Stamford Bridge Pitch For Chelsea Loss To Arsenal

Smith Rowe put Arsenal 2-1 ahead while Saka sealed the win after converting a stoppage time penalty.

The win took Arsenal to 57 points in fifth place, same points as north London rivals and fourth placed side Tottenham Hotspur.

And according to football statistics outfit, Smith Rowe and Saka have both scored 10+ goals in the Premier League this season; just the third time two players aged 21 or under have done so for the same team in a campaign (Wayne Bridges and Hary Kewell for Leeds in 99-00, Rooney and Ronaldo for Man Utd in 06-07)….