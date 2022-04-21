Ten Hag Appointed New Manchester United Manager

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Erik Ten Hag as the men’s First Team Manager on a three-year contract.

United made the announcement in a statement on their website on Thursday.

The 52-year-old Dutch coach, will join United from Ajax and take over from Ralf Rangnick at the end of this season.

The statement from United read:”Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Men’s First Team Manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.”

John Murtough, Football Director, said: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply…