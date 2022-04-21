Ten Hag Needs Time To Succeed At Man United –Meulensteen

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen says new manager Erik ten Hag will need time.

United officially confirmed the departing Ajax coach as their new boss on Thursday, with the 52-year-old taking over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

Asked how Ten Hag can achieve success at United, Meulensteen told Sky Sports: “Depends on the support, not from the playing point or philosophy. Yes, he might have to tweak some things here and there because, like I said, the Premier League is different to the Eredivisie.

“But he needs support, he needs time and he needs to bring the right players in. Players with the right personality, the right characters.

“He needs winners and that is going to be the big thing. If he brings the right players in, he’s got the right philosophy and he gets the time, then yes.”

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…