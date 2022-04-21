Underrate Sao Tome, Gunea-Bissau, Sierra Leone At Your Peril –Aikhoumogbe Warns Eagles

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has advised the Super Eagles not to underestimate teams that has been grouped alongside Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Recall that the three-time AFCON champions are in Group A and will begin their quest against Sierra Leone later this year.

However, in an interview with Completesports.com, Aikhoumogbe from his base in Cairo, Egypt, stated that their are no minnows as far as Africa football is concern.

He warned the Super Eagles not to underrate the trio of Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and Sao Tome if they are to qualify for the biennial tournament slated for Cote d’Ivoire.

“I must confess that the Super Eagles have been pitted in a group that they should easily qualify from.

” But then, football is not mathematics where you can easily predict teams that will win. However, the Super Eagles must work very hard and never underestimate their opponents if they are to qualify for the 2023 AFCON.

“Sao…