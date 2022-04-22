Dennis Tipped To Leave Watford This Summer

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis could leave Watford this summer after just one season, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis linked up with the Hornets from Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge last summer and is one of their top performers this season.

The 25-year-old’s total of 15 goal contributions (10 goals, five assists) put him behind only Troy Deeney (13 goals, seven assists) and Odion Ighalo (15 goals, three assists) from 2015-16 in the club’s best Premier League returns.

With Roy Hodgson’s side facing relegation to the Sky Bet Championsip, they might cash in on the striker at the end of the season.

Dennis is one of the club’s most saleable assets and selling him will help offset the drop in revenue that relegation brings.

Watford value him in the region of $20m to $30m.

