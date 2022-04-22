Eredivisie: Okoye In Action As Sparta Rotterdam Fall To Twente

Maduka Okoye was in action as Sparta Rotterdam suffered a 2-0 defeat to Twente in their Eredivisie clash at the De Grolsch Veste , Enschede on Friday.

It was Okoye’s 26th league appearance for Sparta Rotterdam this season.

The 22-year-old has kept five Eredivisie clean sheets this term. He has been shown four yellow cards.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Michel Vlap were on target for Twente in the game.

Next up for Sparta Rotterdam in the league – who are in 16th place in the standings on 25 points – is a home match against AZ Alkmaar on April 30.

Twente will travel away to Heracles for their next game on the same date.

