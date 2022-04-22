Everton Relegation Would Be Shameful To City Of Liverpool

Liverpool and Wales legend, Ian Rush, has given his incisive perspectives ahead of this weekend’s Premier League games, with title hopefuls, the Reds, hosting Everton who are fighting to avoid relegation, in the Merseyside derby.

In an exclusive interview with Gambling.com, Rush warns, ahead of the Merseyside derby, that Everton relegation would be a sad development for the city of Liverpool.

Rush is is underwhelmed by Liverpool’s bitter rivals, Manchester United’s lack of fight; sends warning to United fans on fate of their club.

He also warns Liverpool that the last has not been of Chelsea fightback as the Blues will be out for revenge in second Wembley showdown of season when they clash in the FA Cup final on May 14.

Rush also talks about the Reds’ rivals for the 2021/22 Premier League title, Manchester City, and predicts that the Citizens will be even stronger next season with Haaland at the Etihad.

