Hamilton F1 Great, Serena Join Bid To Buy Chelsea

F1 great and Arsenal fan Sir Lewis Hamilton and tennis icon Serena Williams have joined the Chelsea takeover race.

It is reported the Hamilton and Serena have pledged ‘millions of pounds’ to one of the parties in the running to buy the Premier League club.

With only three consortia still in with a chance of purchasing the Blues from Roman Abramovich, one of the bids has received huge backing from two of the biggest names in global sport.

According to Sky News, Hamilton and Serena have backed the bid from former Liverpool and British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton.

Also Read: ‘Why I Can Never Become NFF President’ –Remo Stars Proprietor, Soname

It is claimed the duo have pledged £10million each to Broughton’s takeover pursuit.

It’s arguably the biggest news yet in the race to buy Chelsea and bring an end to the restrictions placed on the club due to sanctioned Russian owner, Abramovich.

There are only three interested parties still in the running, with…