I’m Ready To End Guardiola’s Champions League Dream –Alaba

Real Madrid defender, David Alaba, has warned Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, that he plans to frustrate him when both teams clash in the Champions League semi-final tie next Tuesday.

Alaba played under Guardiola during their time together at Bayern Munich.

However, Guardiola’s men will host Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final first-leg tie on April 26 at Etihad.

“We have not been in contact lately, but it will be lovely to see Pep [Guardiola] again,” Alaba told Bild.

“We had a wonderful time together at Bayern [Munich]. However, it’s all about frustrating him this time.”

“We have to prepare perfectly,” Alaba added.

“Naturally, our goal is to get through to the final and, if you get there, you want to win it as well.

“We have two games first against an extremely strong opponent.”

