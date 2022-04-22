It’s Impossible For Chelsea To Miss Out From Top-Four –Conte

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes his former club Chelsea are too good to come into the top four race.

The Blues are firmly in third position in the Premier League, but lost 4-2 to Arsenal in midweek.

While Conte would love to finish above his ex-club, he believes they have too much quality to get dragged down into the fight for fourth position.

“I don’t think Chelsea will be in this race,” Conte told reporters.

“In my opinion, at the moment, they’re at a different level. They’re there because they missed some games but they won’t stay in this race.

“We have to fight with Arsenal, who showed yesterday they’re in good form, Manchester United, West Ham and Wolverhampton.

“We showed we deserved to be in this race and now we have to fight until the end. The last second will show where we deserve to be in this table.”

Sportybet.com: Get Multiple Bonus and Enjoy the Fastest Payout In Nigeria.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved….