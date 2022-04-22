Man City To Rival Real Madrid For Mbappe

Manchester City are in contention to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint- Germain according to reports.

Real Madrid are regarded as favourites to sign the France international on a free transfer this summer.

PSG are still hopeful of keeping the forward and have an astronomical contract offer on the table for Mbappe.

The reports adds, however, that Los Blancos are ‘quietly confident’ that they can persuade the Frenchman to move to La Liga this summer.

Real Madrid are set to focus fully on their pursuit of Mbappe now that Erling Braut Haaland is allegedly edging closer to a move to Manchester City.

Mbappe has been in sensational form in front of goal this season, scoring 32 goals and registering 22 assists in 40 appearances for PSG across all competitions.

