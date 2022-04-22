Mikel Gets Birthday Greetings From NFF, Chelsea, Emirates FA Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Chelsea football club and the Emirates FA Cup have sent birthday wishes to former Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel on his 35th birthday.

The NFF, Chelsea and the Emirates FA Cup sent their wishes via their Twitter handles.

NFF thanked Mikel for all the fond memories during his time with the Super Eagles.



Also Read: ‘Everton Relegation Would Be Shameful To City Of Liverpool’ –Ian Rush Previews Merseyside Derby

“Happy birthday to former @NGSuperEagles captain, @mikel_john_obi. Thank you for the memories and have a good one.“

Chelsea wrote:“We’re also wishing a very happy birthday to John Obi Mikel!”

And according to the Emirates FA Cup “Happy Birthday, @mikel_john_obi! 🥳.”

Mikel helped Nigeria win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and featured at two FIFA World Cups (2014 and 2018) and also captained the U-23 Eagles to a bronze win at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

At Chelsea he won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the…