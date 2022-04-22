National Division 2 League Set To Kick Off In Jalingo

All is set for the National Division 2 Volleyball League in Jalingo, Taraba state at the Jolly Nyame Stadium, Jalingo from 22nd to 30th April, 2022.

According to DCP Stephen Hasso (RTD), North East Zonal Representative on the board of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, seven men’s teams are expected to battle at the first phase of the Division 2 League.

He said the federation has put in modalities to ensure a successful Division 2 League is hosted in conjunction with Taraba State Government.

“The Nigeria Volleyball Federation is set for the Division 2 League. This is the baby of the federation; we are starting the league in Jalingo, Taraba state,” Hasso who doubles as the Chairman, Adamawa State Volleyball Association said

“This is the first phase and arrangements are in place for the successful hosting of this league. Five teams are on ground and more are still on their way to the venue.”

“The atmosphere of the volleyball community here in Jalingo is high; the…