Pogba Is Mentally Weak –Gallas

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has branded Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba “mentally weak”.

Pogba’s contract expires at the end of the season and he’s not expected to play for United again after sustaining an injury.

“It looks like he has [played his last game for Man United] because he’s had a difficult season, so that’s why a lot of people are criticising him. I know he was injured, but before he was inconsistent and we ask players for consistency, especially when you have that ability in the team like Pogba has,” Gallas told Genting Casino.

“To play in the Premier League is really difficult. It’s really tough, there is a lot of intensity and you have to repeat your performance almost every game, it’s not easy.

“Some players can do it because they’re strong in their mind. Some players can’t do it, they play one game and their level will be very high and then in the two next games they’ll be average. For the quality that Pogba…