Pogba Ruled Out For The Season With Calf Injury

Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba is unlikely to play again this season due to a calf injury.

United stated this in a statement on their website on Friday.

Pogba sustained the injury in the early stages of the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday night, with Jesse Lingard replacing him as substitute.

Scans have since shown that the injury is set to keep Pogba out of action for around a month and, with five games to go, the chances are that he will not be involved in the run-in.

And speaking in his pre-match press conference, ahead of Saturday’s clash at Arsenal on Saturday, United manager Ralf Rangnick said:“With Paul, it seems, after the scan we did yesterday or the day before yesterday, it’s very unlikely that he will play until the end of the season again.

“The doctor told me that it will take four weeks, minimum, for him to recover and, since the last game is at the end of May, I don’t think it’s very likely that he will be able to play…