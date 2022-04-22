Randers Chief Confirms Bundesliga Interest For Tosin Kehinde

Randers sporting director Soren Pedersen has confirmed a number of Bundesliga clubs are interested in Tosin Kehinde.

Kehinde’s agent, Emmanuel Oluwole Idowu had earlier revealed that there are opportunities for the 23-year-old in the Bundesliga as well as in England and France.

“There is interest in him, but there is no concrete offer on my table from any clubs,” Pedersen told Bold.

“When we have such a talented player, there will be interest, and of course there is also, but it is still at an early stage.

“Part of our strategy is to sell players. That’s also why we can attract the players we can. Randers FC may well be a springboard to larger addresses, and if the opportunity arises, we should not stand in the way.

“There are a lot of clubs that have followed Tosin for a long time, but there is a distance from there and for concrete interest, he says and continues.

“If there is concrete interest, we will of…