Rooney Turns Down Ten Hag’s Assistant Coach Offer

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has turned down an offer to join Erik ten Hag’s new coaching team at Manchester United.

The Englishman has instead opted to remain at relegated Derby County.

Erik Ten Hag was confirmed as the new Manchester United manager yesterday, after weeks of speculation.

He is expected to resume work at Old Trafford at the end of the season when he will take over from interim manager, Ralf Rangnick.

Now the Red Devils’ hierarchy are currently in the process of assembling the rest of his coaching staff.

The personnel who remained from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure are set to leave the club, with Ten Hag aiming to make a completely fresh start at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Athletic reports that Rooney, United former captain and all-time record goal scorer, was on the list of the candidates for a position in Ten Hag’s team.

He was ‘informally proposed as a possibility for the coaching staff,’ but the former England striker turned the offer…