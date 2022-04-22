Troost-Ekong Back In Training At Watford

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong has returned to full training ahead of Saturday’s trip to champions Manchester City.

The Nigeria international missed the Hornets 2-1 defeat to Brentford last weekend due to a siight hamstring strain.

Troost-Ekong has not make an appearance for the London club since the 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road on New Year’s Day.

The 28-year-old has made 16 league appearances for Watford this season.

His compatriot Samuel Kalu will however play no part in the game due to a knee Injury.

The winger, who linked up with Watford from Ligue 1 outfit Girondis Bordeaux in January has made just two league appearances for the club.

The other Nigerians at the club Emmanuel.Dennis and Oghenekaro Etebo are in contention to face the Citizens.

