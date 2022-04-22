Why I Can Never Become NFF President

Proprietor of NPFL club Remo Stars FC, Kunle Soname, has explained why he can never become the NFF president.

With current NFF president Amaju Pinnick revealing that he will step down after the end of his second term, there have been calls for Soname to vie for the position.

The calls are not unconnected with the success he has achieved with Remo, one of the well runned private clubs in Nigeria.

But speaking to journalists on Thursday at Ikenne, Ogun State, ahead of the fourth edition of the MTN NPFL Laliga Under-15 tournament, Soname dismissed the idea explaining why.

“I cannot run for the office of the NFF president. It’s only in places like Nigeria that the NFF is more flamboyant than the league itself. What We need to address is the league itself, once that ripes every other things will fall in place.

“So for me all these talks about becoming NFF president is just a waste of time, until we settle the…