Why Incoming New Eagles Coach Must Tap From NPFL Talents –Rufai

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has admonished incoming coach of the Super Eagles to tap from the pool of talents in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Rufai made this call on the backdrop of the previous Eagles coaches’ inability to give more chances to players in the NPFL.

In an interview with Completesports.com, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, stated that there are pool of quality players in the NPFL which has not been tapped by the coaches.

“In as much as we want the best players for the Super Eagles, that doesn’t mean that there are no quality players that can be part of the team,” the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner told Completesports.com.

” Remember that I was discovered in the NPFL back then, and many other players too. If we decide to overlook players in the league, we may kill their moral.

“I want to believe this is the right time we need to accommodate them into the Super Eagles.”

