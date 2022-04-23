Arsenal In Advanced Talks With Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Manchester City Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, ahead of the upcoming summer window.

According to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola, during an appearance on his YouTube channel. Arsenal are in very advanced talks for the 25-year-old Brazilian international.

“Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Man City striker Gabriel Jesus. Edu Gaspar has been leading the negotiations. Everything is agreed between the player and Arsenal,” Nicola claimed.

Jesus is expected to leave City this summer after failing to nail down a regular spot at the Etihad which is not set to change as the club close on a deal for Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland.

Both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are expected to depart the Gunners come the end of the season, leaving the north London giants without a single senior center-forward apart from the returning Folarin Balogun.

Arteta has also directly worked with Jesus, who arrived at City back in January of…