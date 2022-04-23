Balogun Sent Off As Rangers Win Away To Cut Celtic Lead

Leon Balogun was shown a straight red card but Rangers stilled rallied to claim a 3-1 win at Motherwell to cut Celtic lead at the top of the table.

Rangers on 79 points are just three points behind leaders Celtic, who will reclaim top spot if they Ross County on Sunday.

With Rangers 1-0 ahead following an own goal by Liam Kelly, Balogun was sent off in the 28th minute for his challenge on Dean Cornelius.

Motherwell took advantage of the sending off an equalized on 35 minutes through Ross Tierney.

Two minutes into the second half Rangers took the lead thanks to Scott Wright before James Tavernier got the Scottish champions’ third from the penalty spot.

Balogun’s Nigerian teammates Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo were also in action for Giovanni van Bronckhorst side.

